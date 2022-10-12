TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's mother, dies

Source: Associated Press

Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94.

Eileen Ryan, mother of actor Sean Penn, touches her son's image on the poster at the premiere of "Milk" in Beverly Hills. (Source: Associated Press)

Ryan, who was the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died at her home in Malibu, California, on Sunday (local time), according to family spokesperson Mara Buxbaum. Ryan would have turned 95 next Sunday.

"We lost mom yesterday," Michael Penn tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

She had two roles on Broadway in the 1950s - both short-lived - in Sing Till Tomorrow in 1953 and Comes a Day in 1958.

In 1957, Ryan was at rehearsals for Iceman Cometh when she met Leo Penn, who had taken over for Jason Robards at the Circle in the Square production. They moved in together within a week of meeting and married a few months later. Leo Penn died in 1998.

Her TV credits include appearances on Private Practice, The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, The Detectives, Marcus Welby, M.D., Little House on the Prairie, Arli$$, Ally McBeal, NYPD Blue, ER, CSI, Men of a Certain Age and Grey's Anatomy.

Her film roles included Parenthood, and Benny & Joon. She also acted in films with her sons, including At Close Range, I Am Sam, The Indian Runner, and The Crossing Guard.

