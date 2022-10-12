Stark drop in visitors to some iconic landmarks - DOC

There has been a stark drop in visitor numbers to some of the country's most iconic natural landmarks, the Department of Conservation has found.

Franz Joseph Glacier. (Source: istock.com)

The department has released its annual 2021-22 visitor insights report which provides a snapshot of where people visited across conservation areas, who they are, and the quality of their experience with a comparison to pre-pandemic levels.

Milford Sound experienced the steepest drop in visitors, down 86% compared to the 2018-2019 financial year.

Visitor numbers to Franz Josef Glacier and Roys Peak Track both fell by 83%, Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and Blowholes experienced a 85% drop while Tongariro Alpine Crossing had a 79% drop during the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

DOC heritage and visitor director Tim Bamford said pre-pandemic high visitor numbers were putting pressure on some popular places.

"While we know prior to the pandemic, high visitor numbers were putting pressure on some popular places, it's sobering to see these figures and their impact on nearby communities," he said.

Visitor numbers of the Great Walks was down by 21% on the previous year.

Roughly 164,000 people camped at a bookable DOC campsite - a 3% decrease on the previous year - with 73,000 people staying at bookable DOC huts - down by 4%.

While international visitors would return this summer, it was not expected to be at pre-pandemic levels, Bamford said.

"International visitor numbers have been climbing since the border with Australia reopened. We expect these iconic destinations will be busier this summer - and we'll be watching with interest.

"Despite the border restrictions and domestic travel impacts from Covid-19 being in the community, DOC's visitor facilities were well used over the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's really pleasing to see about four out of five visitors reporting having a good or exceptionally good experience."

The report contained a new section looking at the impacts of climate change on conservation areas and visitor facilities across Aotearoa.

Bamford said DOC was seeing the impacts of climate change in all aspects of its work and expected this to continue.

"The reality of climate change is it will mean more closures and costs across DOC's recreation network.

"Repairs can take time as we explore long-term solutions for damaged sites that will stand up to future climate-related events."

The report stated more than a third of visitors - 38% - reported they had noticed damage from other visitors at Protected Natural Areas with a similar finding by visitors to Protected Heritage Places.

The report also found while many New Zealanders reported normally visiting protected places at least once per year, there were some New Zealanders who reported not visiting these places.

ADVERTISEMENT

It reported New Zealanders with lower household incomes reported lower visitation.

"There are huge health and wellbeing benefits from getting out into nature. DOC needs to continue to consider how to provide access to conservation areas for all New Zealanders," Bamford said.

"This information helps us to better understand what works well and what might be preventing people from accessing their great outdoors, such as financial or physical barriers."

He encouraged more to consider heading outdoors this spring.

"But visitors should take care of themselves and wildlife. Check the forecast before you go, and always pack for bad weather just in case. Watch for snow and ice underfoot, and be extra vigilant in avalanche-prone areas or on trips involving river crossings.

"Spring is an important time for our native species. Nesting birds, their eggs and offspring are particularly vulnerable to dogs, human disturbance and 4WD vehicles during springtime.

"Visitors need to take particular care in riverbeds and coastal areas."

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz