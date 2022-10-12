'Significant' inequality for Pasifika workers - report

The final report from the Pacific Pay Gap inquiry has been released this morning, showing vast inequality for Pasifika workers.

New Zealand bank notes (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

It found employers have a prejudice against Pacific names, an undervaluing of qualifications held by Pasifika people, and a lack of pay transparency.

The report revealed Pasifika men, on average are paid nearly 19% less than a Pākehā male, and Pasifika women are paid 25% less.

The report recommends urgent legislation requiring pay transparency, raising the minimum wage to the living wage, and the expansion of the equal pay act to include ethnicity and disability.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo told Morning Report targets and investment were needed to reduce pay gaps for minority groups.

Sumeo said without targets and investment, pay equality remained optional.

"The gap is really really significant and it becomes transferred to the next generation if we don't halt it, it also accumulates over years in terms of your savings and retirement," she said.

The report set a target of closing the pay equity gap by 2042.

This was a "realistic" target, Sumeo said.

"The reality is if you look at the gender pay gap we've had the Equal Pay Act since 1972 and we still don't have equal pay so you know we're trying to be realistic here."

