'Significant' inequality for Pasifika workers - report

Source: Radio New Zealand

The final report from the Pacific Pay Gap inquiry has been released this morning, showing vast inequality for Pasifika workers.

New Zealand bank notes (file picture).

New Zealand bank notes (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

It found employers have a prejudice against Pacific names, an undervaluing of qualifications held by Pasifika people, and a lack of pay transparency.

The report revealed Pasifika men, on average are paid nearly 19% less than a Pākehā male, and Pasifika women are paid 25% less.

The report recommends urgent legislation requiring pay transparency, raising the minimum wage to the living wage, and the expansion of the equal pay act to include ethnicity and disability.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo told Morning Report targets and investment were needed to reduce pay gaps for minority groups.

Read More

Sumeo said without targets and investment, pay equality remained optional.

"The gap is really really significant and it becomes transferred to the next generation if we don't halt it, it also accumulates over years in terms of your savings and retirement," she said.

The report set a target of closing the pay equity gap by 2042.

This was a "realistic" target, Sumeo said.

"The reality is if you look at the gender pay gap we've had the Equal Pay Act since 1972 and we still don't have equal pay so you know we're trying to be realistic here."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandSocial IssuesEconomyEmployment

Popular Stories

1

Govt to reopen skilled migrant and parent visa categories

2

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

3

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

4

Kamahl Santamaria apologises for 'flirtatious' workplace behaviour

5

Michael Hill demos new security after 40 incidents this year

Latest Stories

Nine animals die in suspected plant poisoning at Adelaide Zoo

'Significant' inequality for Pasifika workers - report

20 years: Kiwi survivor reflects on Bali bombings

Photography essential to police intelligence gathering - Hipkins

NZ Football boss expecting plenty of applications for Hay's job

Related Stories

Summer hospo staffing woes predicted, but workers cry foul over wages

University of Otago staff walk off job over pay, conditions

Man with cerebral palsy thriving as digger driver

Ministry meets with Ashburton College over bullying