‘Public humiliation’ - Council apologises for election result error

Gisborne District Council hopeful Charlie Reynolds says he has been left embarrassed after being told he had successfully secured a seat this election, only to have it taken away a day later.

Charlie Reynolds with his dog Sid. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

By Local Democracy Reporter Matthew Rosenberg

On Saturday afternoon, Reynolds received a phone call from council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann congratulating him on securing the eighth and final seat on the Tairāwhiti general ward.

Progress results had Reynolds sitting on 882 votes at that point — 67 votes ahead of ninth-placed Meredith Akuhata-Brown.

But the next day, Thatcher Swann was forced to backtrack when preliminary results — which include votes made on election day — were counted.

The recalculation bumped Reynolds down to 11th with a reduced 559 votes, leapfrogged by Daniel “Teddy” Thompson in eighth position, Akuhata-Brown in ninth, and Jen Brown 10th.

The reason his overall voting numbers reduced was due to the Single Transferable Voting (STV) system used by the council.

Under STV, candidates must reach a certain number of votes to be elected, with surplus votes made available to other candidates.

Votes are transferred according to the elector’s preferences.

Additional votes included in the preliminary results changed the order in which candidates were excluded, causing differences to candidates’ totals, including Reynolds’.

Reynolds said he was not so much disappointed at the end result as he was at the council for telling him he had secured a seat which wasn’t his.

“I feel like it’s been quite a public humiliation, not necessarily on the result, but certainly the process of calling it.

“And that all going quite public, and then the following day saying ‘right, you’re out’ . . . why would you call it?”

Thatcher Swann told Local Democracy Reporting it was the first time the council had used the STV system and there were some “hard lessons” that had to be taken away, particularly around how the results were communicated.

“I called Charlie on Sunday and apologised sincerely for the approach we took for informing him on Saturday afternoon.

“I am very sorry for what has occurred and will ensure we do better in the future.”

Reynolds’ main focus for running was to improve roading and rural connectivity. Having recently sold his farm, he was looking forward to giving local politics a shot.

Between the progress results counted on Saturday and preliminary results released on Sunday, more than 1900 general ward voting documents were counted.

Final results will be known on Thursday.

