Protesters who disrupted Welly traffic again to be charged

Source: 1News

Protesters wanting passenger rail services to be restored who disrupted traffic on a Wellington motorway this morning will be charged.

Traffic stopped by protesters in Wellington on Oct 12

Traffic stopped by protesters in Wellington on Oct 12 (Source: 1News)

The protesters were blocking traffic at the Terrace Tunnel this morning but have now been removed. It's the second time this week they've disrupted traffic in the capital.

"While police recognise the lawful right to protest, the safety of the public is our top priority," an earlier statement read.

On Monday, three people were taken into custody after climbing a gantry near Bowen St and hanging a banner reading Restore Passenger Rail.

New ZealandWellingtonTransportCrime and Justice

