Mad Butcher 'shattered' after Warriors jerseys stolen at Mt Smart

Sir Peter Leitch, known to many in the rugby league world as the Mad Butcher, has been left heartbroken after over a dozen signed Warriors jerseys from his collection were stolen from Mount Smart Stadium overnight.

Sir Peter Leitch. (Source: Photosport)

Leitch took to social media to share the news that a ram-raid had taken place overnight which saw 14 jerseys taken.

"If you hear of anyone trying to flog some Warrior jerseys off please contact me," Leitch asked the public.

"These jerseys are irreplaceable."

Among the jerseys taken were tops worn by former captain Steven Price, club great Awen Guttenbeil and team-signed kits from when Ivan Cleary was coach of the team.

"My day has just been shattered," Leitch said.

In a statement, Auckland Stadiums director James Parkinson said they were "gutted" Mt Smart Stadium was targeted by "opportunistic thieves".

"A range of items were stolen in the raid, including 14 irreplaceable jerseys that form part of Sir Peter Leitch’s collection that he donated to the stadium, electronic devices, tools, and a vehicle, which was used to ram several access gates as they left the scene.

"We are working with NZ Police and hope they will be able to apprehend the culprits and return the stolen items to Mt Smart."

Leitch used to display his sports memorabilia collection throughout his Mad Butcher stores around the county which he had grown through his time as long-time manager of the Kiwis' rugby league team which included successive overseas tours as well as his close association with the Warriors.

His community work saw him befriend other sportspeople as well, only helping his collections grow further along with the odd purchased piece he has won at auctions.