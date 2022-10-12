Friends star Matt LeBlanc 'taking some time off' acting

Matt LeBlanc is "taking some time off" from work.

Friends star Matt LeBlanc. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 55-year-old actor - whose most recent roles included starring as Adam Burns in sitcom Man With A Plan from 2016 to 2020, during which time he also hosted Top Gear until 2019 - has ruled out reuniting with his former Friends co-stars on their various projects for the time being.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he explained: "I'm taking some time off right now.

"I'm just enjoying not having to do anything - it's been kinda nice. Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."

Jennifer Anniston is currently starring on The Morning Show, while Lisa Kudrow appears on Space Force and Courteney Cox has featured in Shining Vale.

LeBlanc is most famous for his role as Joey Tribbiani in the iconic sitcom, but he previously revealed that he wouldn't want to reprise the role as he feels he is too old for it.

He said: "I don't think anybody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy!"

LeBlanc can understand why fans of the show - which aired from 1994 to 2004 - are desperate for it to return but he feels that the humour belonged to a particular period in the characters' lives.

He shared: "I understand that people really want to see that reunion. But that show was about a finite period in these six characters lives, between 20 and 30."

Meanwhile, Marta Kauffman, who co-created the show with her longtime friend David Crane, admitted LeBlanc played dim-witted "so well" that it became part of his struggling actor character, who wasn't originally meant to be "stupid".

She explained: "We didn't originally intend for Joey to be stupid, but Matt LeBlanc played stupid so well that it became part of the character. That's true if an actor is just starting out, or they've been around forever."