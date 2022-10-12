All Whites coach Danny Hay to leave role at month's end

All Whites coach Danny Hay is walking away from the role when his contract ends at the end of the month.

In the role since 2019, his side narrowly missed qualification for this year's World Cup in Qatar in a controversial loss to Costa Rica.

NZ Football says Hay was invited to reapply for the position, but declined.

“I want to thank Danny for his time as All Whites head coach,” says Andrew Pragnell, chief executive of New Zealand Football.

“There is no doubt he has played a key role in the development of the team during a challenging period for international football."

Hay's been in a stand-off with the national body over a lack of matches for the team, with none planned until at least March 2023.

Hay said in a separate statement the past three years had been "an absolute pleasure".

"Being a part of the development and implementation of a cultural process for the All Whites that allows players and staff to connect deeply back to Aotearoa New Zealand, and each other, is something that I'm incredibly proud of," Hay said.

"That connection piece, along with the courage to play a style of football that represents us as New Zealanders, will hopefully stand the team in good stead as they move toward the 2026 World Cup.

"I know they will do the country proud and wish them all well in their future endeavours."

His departure is unlikely to go down well with the team, with Newcastle striker Chris Wood saying after NZ's 2-0 defeat by Australia in Auckland that it would be "an an absolute detriment" if they lost him.

“You can see how much he's changed this team in 12 months,” he said “Can you imagine what he can do in four years?

“Without a shadow of a doubt I want him here, the team wants him here. We play better football under him and if we let him go, I think it will be an absolute detriment to New Zealand football.”

NZ Football also released recommendations from a post-qualification campaign debrief, including reviewing how All Whites staff work with NZF's high performance department, and having the team play in every FIFA window.