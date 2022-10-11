Wellington Phoenix to appeal three-match Sasse ban

Source: AAP

Wellington Phoenix will appeal against a three-match ban handed to midfielder Yan Sasse for serious foul play.

Phoenix's captain goalkeeper Oli Sail argues with the ref after Phoenix's Yan Sasse was red carded.

Phoenix's captain goalkeeper Oli Sail argues with the ref after Phoenix's Yan Sasse was red carded. (Source: Photosport)

New recruit Sasse was sent off following a challenge in the first half of Sunday's 1-1 ALM draw with Adelaide United.

The Brazilian playmaker spent just 25 minutes on the pitch - the quickest dismissal of any debutant in Australian national league history - before seeing red for what was deemed a reckless lunge on Adelaide's Javi Lopez.

Football Australia's independent match review panel - made up of Simon Micallef, Con Diomis and Alan Davidson - assessed the incident as serious foul play.

The minimum sanction for the offence is one match, but the panel opted to add an additional two games to Sasse's ban.

The Phoenix are appealing against the decision, hoping to downgrade the ban to a single game.

The Brazilian will face FA's independent disciplinary and ethics committee.

Sasse will miss Sunday's home game against Central Coast and is currently also slated to sit out away clashes with Newcastle and Melbourne City.

FootballPhoenix

Popular Stories

1

Police release image of woman after Wairarapa fires

2

Back to the Future stars embrace in touching reunion

3

Family-owned Waikato blueberry farm's crops wiped out by frosts

4

Security guard assaulted at Auckland shopping centre overnight

5

Govt sanctions Russian billionaire with Northland links

Latest Stories

Ministry meets with Ashburton College over bullying

NZ Covid immunity enough to hold off on Omicron booster - vaccinologist

Police jumped on, punched Hastings man during arrest

Airbus, Air France face trial over 2009 crash that killed 228

Security breaches lead to delays, missed flights at Aus airports

Related Stories

With mental health '100%' better, Wisnewski returns to Phoenix

Wisnewski 'more open' after mental health break from football

Phoenix stalwart Louis Fenton hangs up boots at age 29

VAR under fire after long delays in Phoenix's loss to Melbourne