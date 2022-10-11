Wellington Phoenix to appeal three-match Sasse ban

Wellington Phoenix will appeal against a three-match ban handed to midfielder Yan Sasse for serious foul play.

Phoenix's captain goalkeeper Oli Sail argues with the ref after Phoenix's Yan Sasse was red carded. (Source: Photosport)

New recruit Sasse was sent off following a challenge in the first half of Sunday's 1-1 ALM draw with Adelaide United.

The Brazilian playmaker spent just 25 minutes on the pitch - the quickest dismissal of any debutant in Australian national league history - before seeing red for what was deemed a reckless lunge on Adelaide's Javi Lopez.

Football Australia's independent match review panel - made up of Simon Micallef, Con Diomis and Alan Davidson - assessed the incident as serious foul play.

The minimum sanction for the offence is one match, but the panel opted to add an additional two games to Sasse's ban.

The Phoenix are appealing against the decision, hoping to downgrade the ban to a single game.

The Brazilian will face FA's independent disciplinary and ethics committee.

Sasse will miss Sunday's home game against Central Coast and is currently also slated to sit out away clashes with Newcastle and Melbourne City.