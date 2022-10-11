Thai daycare massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

Source: Associated Press

Families of victims in last week’s massacre at a daycare centre gathered today at Buddhist temples in rural northeastern Thailand for the start of a shared cremation ceremony that marks an end to three days of funeral rites.

Relatives of victims of a mass killing attack prepare to decorate cremation furnaces at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand.

The gun and knife attack carried out by a former policeman Friday on the Young Children’s Development Centre in Uthai Sawan killed 36 people, including 24 children.

This morning, many of the young victims’ bodies were outfitted as doctors, soldiers or astronauts — what they wanted to be when they grew up — before they were to be cremated in the evening.

Volunteer rescue worker Attarith Muangmangkang said his organisation arranged for the costumes and assisted the families with changing the victims’ outfits today.

“The more we talked (to the families), we realised that these children also had dreams of becoming doctors, soldiers, astronauts, or police officers,” Attarith said. “We provided those uniforms for them.”

Mourners also placed children’s toys, candles, and incense sticks in front of portraits of the victims at Rat Samakee temple, just 3 kilometres from the scene of the bloodshed.

A relative prays next to toy for a victim of a mass killing attack during a Buddhist ceremony inside Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand.

Petchrung Sriphirom, 73, was one of many local residents who travelled to the temple to offer condolences to the families and make a small donation to help with funeral costs, which is a common Thai tradition.

“I just want to help our friends and share our thoughts with them,” said Petchrung. “We are not talking about money or anything but rather sharing our thoughts and feelings as a fellow human being,”

Rat Samakee temple will cremate 19 bodies in a simultaneous cremation ceremony in the evening along with two other nearby temples that account for the other victims.

The temples have installed makeshift pyres to deal with the high number of bodies from last week’s massacre, which was the biggest mass killing by an individual in the country’s history.

