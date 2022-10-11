Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry

Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production have protested over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran.

Kurdish supporters hold a portrait of Iranian Mahsa Amini, with Arabic placard that reads, "Women are life, don't kill the life," during a protest against her death in Iran. (Source: Associated Press)

The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini threatened the industry crucial to the coffers of Iran's long-sanctioned theocratic government.

While it remains unclear if other workers will follow, the protests come as demonstrations rage on in cities, towns and villages across Iran over the September 16 death of Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police in Tehran. Early on Monday (local time), the sound of apparent gunshots and explosions echoed through the streets of a city in western Iran, while security forces reportedly killed one man in a nearby village, activists said.

Iran's government insists Amini was not mistreated, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating. Subsequent videos have shown security forces beating and shoving female protesters, including women who have torn off their mandatory headscarf, or hijab.

From the capital, Tehran, and elsewhere, online videos have emerged despite authorities disrupting the internet. Videos on Monday (local time) showed university and high school students demonstrating and chanting, with some women and girls marching through the streets without headscarves as the protests continue into a fourth week. The demonstrations represent one of the biggest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 2009 Green Movement protests.

Online videos analysed by The Associated Press showed dozens of workers gathered at the refineries in Asaluyeh, some south of Tehran, on the Persian Gulf. The vast complex takes in natural gas from the massive offshore natural gas field that Iran shares with Qatar.

In one video, the gathered workers - some with their faces covered - chant "shameless" and "death to the dictator". The chants have been features across protests dealing with Amini's death.

"This is the bloody year Seyyed Ali will be overthrown," the protesters chanted, refusing to use the title ayatollah to refer to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. An ayatollah is a high-ranking Shiite cleric.

The details in the videos correspond with each and to known features of the facility compared against satellite photos taken on Sunday (local time).

Iran did not acknowledge any disruption at the facility, though the semiofficial Tasnim news agency described the incident as a salary dispute. Iran is one of the world's top natural gas suppliers, just after the US and Russia.

In Abadan, a city once home to the world's largest oil refinery, videos also showed workers walking off the job. The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran cited a statement it said came from the Contractual Oil Workers Protest Organizing Council that called for a strike over "the suppression and killings".

"We declare that now is the time for widespread protests and to prepare ourselves for nationwide and back-breaking strikes," the statement said. "This is the beginning of the road and we will continue our protests together with the entire nation day after day."

It remains unclear how many people have been killed so far. State television last suggested at least 41 people had been killed in the demonstrations as of September 24. There's been no update from Iran's government since.

An Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights, estimates at least 185 people have been killed. This includes an estimated 90 people killed by security forces in the eastern Iranian city of Zahedan amid demonstrations against a police officer accused of rape in a separate case. Iranian authorities have described the Zahedan violence as involving unnamed separatists, without providing details or evidence.