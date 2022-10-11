Marlborough has lowest voter turnout in 25 years

Whether it was difficulty getting voting papers to the post box, or simply not knowing enough about the candidates, or even the council, there were several reasons why some chose not to vote in this year’s local body elections.

Voting. (Source: istock.com)

At just over 40%, Marlborough’s electoral officer Dean Heiford has described this year's voter turnout as “disappointing”. He added the region had seen an “ongoing decline” in voter numbers election-on-election, with this being the worst turnout he has seen in 25 years.

The low turnout across the country has fuelled calls for an overhaul of the entire local government voting process, including postal ballots.

Marlborough resident Glenis Watts, 86, who lived in Marlborough District Council senior housing accommodation, did not vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watts said the voting system was too hard for her to navigate, and both of her daughters were out of town, so she was not able to get her postal vote in.

“I didn’t know where to go, and I had no-one to take me,” she said.

She said, having been in the region for 18 months, she also did not know enough about the council.

“I live in their flats, but don’t ask me who the mayor is, I don’t know,” she said.

Jane Heywood, 69, said she had never missed voting in an election.

“Because I think if you don’t vote, then you can't complain about things that go wrong ... I think everybody should vote,” she said.

She thought the postal voting system was easy enough to use but could be due for a change, if it meant there was more participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just get the envelope, post it or take it to the council, it's not that hard.

“But I think they probably have to change it up a bit for the younger ones that don't seem to connect with that kind of system, and maybe do some online voting.”

Hospitality worker Tarryn Metcalfe, 19, said she did not know enough about the local election and when it was happening, so she did not vote.

“I didn’t really know that it was happening to be honest,” Metcalfe said.

Given it was the first election she had been eligible to vote in, she did not have enough awareness of how to vote.

“I feel like I don’t know what they [council] do, or how it works or anything,” she said.

“When I know more about what it means I’m sure I’ll vote.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chantilly Cafe co-owner Max Rainey, 32, said he should have voted but never got around to it.

He said he had voted in the past, and thought the system was easy enough.

“I don’t know, I’ve just never really worried too much about what the local council does,” Rainey said.

“Personally I just don’t pay much attention to the local [election] for whatever reason.”

Renwick resident Jocelyn Morresey, 83, said she had no idea who anyone was on the council, or who any of the candidates were, because she had only been in the region for just under two years.

“Normally I vote, but I just didn’t know anyone,” Morresey said.

Orewa resident Ray Thomson, 66, a public servant, said despite not following local politics too closely, he still made sure to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you don’t vote, you really don’t have any grounds to grizzle about anything,” Thomson said.

“It only takes a couple of minutes.”

He thought the postal voting system was effective and easy enough for people to use.

“Orewa is pretty much retirement central, so there are a few post boxes around, believe it or not.”

Nationally, just 36% of eligible New Zealanders cast their vote in the elections compared with 42% in 2019, although this year's figure should increase slightly once the special ballots are counted, according to a preliminary analysis from Local Government NZ.

Recent turnouts in Marlborough (%)

2010: 56.53

ADVERTISEMENT

2013: 54.68

2016: 53.66

2019: 48.83

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air