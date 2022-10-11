Kim Kardashian's true crime podcast shoots to no.1 on Spotify

Kim Kardashian's new podcast has shot to number one on Spotify.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The reality star and trainee lawyer's Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith launched on October 3 with two episodes, and it's proved so popular, it's overtaken the likes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes and The Joe Rogan Experience.

The first season of the true crime podcast explores a triple homicide, and Kim's aim with the podcast is to show the "other side" of cases so often go unheard.

In a recent interview, the SKIMS founder said: "I think storytelling is key. Sharing people's stories that are not just on a rap sheet will help people get comfortable and understand where someone has come from.

"Usually, you don't hear the other side. Usually, you hear triple homicide, and you get scared, especially if they're convicted. No one's going to look into [that person's case] enough to understand, well, there was no physical evidence linking him [to the crime]."

On the outcome she hopes to get for Keith, who was sentenced to death, she said: "The ultimate end goal would be for the governor to commute Kevin's sentence.

"But then I feel like an investigation has to happen, too, to figure out who really did this and get that person behind bars. And I have speculation [about who that person is]."

The 41-year-old star has been celebrated for her criminal justice reform work in recent years and is determined to help as many people as possible.

Asked how she started her campaigning, said previously: "I just saw something on social media that I didn't feel like was fair, and I didn't understand it. A woman that didn't do anything violent, never had a ticket in her life, she answered the phone as a mule for a drug case and got the same sentence as Charles Manson.

"When I saw that, I was like, 'I don't get it. How did this happen? Did she need a better attorney?' I really didn't know, so I educated myself about it.

"I thought, 'OK, I can handle [pardoning] low-level drug offences, that I can resonate with.'

"But if someone was killed - I didn't know I could get behind it until I was brought to a women's prison. Their stories were all very similar. They all committed a crime for their boyfriend, or for their husband.

"I mean, I probably did some dumb s*** at some point and I was maybe just a few decisions off of being in a similar situation, any of us could be.

"Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn't stop. I have to help as many people as I can. These people are thrown away and put in prison and no one cares. It's so heartbreaking."