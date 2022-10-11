Hundreds of pilot whales dead after stranding in Chatham Islands

Source: AAP

All 240 pilot whales stranded on remote Pitt Island have died, just days after 215 whales died on a beach on nearby Chatham Island.

Pilot whales stranded on Chatham Island over the weekend.

Pilot whales stranded on Chatham Island over the weekend. (Source: Sam Wild)

Dave Lundquist, marine technical advisor at the Department of Conservation, said a technical team yesterday had assessed the situation and euthanised the surviving whales.

"This decision is never taken lightly, but in cases like this it is the kindest option," Lundquist said.

The conservation department does not try to refloat whales in the area due to the risk of shark attack to both humans and whales, he said.

Daren Grover, general manager at charity Project Jonah, said there were also not enough people in the area to help with refloating.

Read More

The Chatham Island stranding occurred on Saturday, and also involved surviving pilot whales being euthanised.

Nearby New Zealand and neighbouring Australia are hot spots for mass whale strandings owing to large colonies of pilot whales living in the deep oceans surrounding both island nations. The cause of whale stranding is unknown.

New ZealandAnimals

Popular Stories

1

Police release image of woman after Wairarapa fires

2

Mt Ruapehu ski fields enter voluntary administration

3

Family-owned Waikato blueberry farm's crops wiped out by frosts

4

'Very grateful' - Veteran Kiwi actor Sam Neill knighted

5

World Cup bonuses: England in line for $30,000 each, Black Ferns $0

Latest Stories

Thai daycare massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum after antisemitic posts

Huge 1161-kilogram pumpkin breaks US record

Hundreds of pilot whales dead after stranding in Chatham Islands

Man with cerebral palsy thriving as digger driver

Related Stories

Wellington Zoo 'in shock' after birth of four sets of lemur twins

Revealed: The most popular dog names in Auckland