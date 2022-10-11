Hundreds of pilot whales dead after stranding in Chatham Islands

All 240 pilot whales stranded on remote Pitt Island have died, just days after 215 whales died on a beach on nearby Chatham Island.

Pilot whales stranded on Chatham Island over the weekend. (Source: Sam Wild)

Dave Lundquist, marine technical advisor at the Department of Conservation, said a technical team yesterday had assessed the situation and euthanised the surviving whales.

"This decision is never taken lightly, but in cases like this it is the kindest option," Lundquist said.

The conservation department does not try to refloat whales in the area due to the risk of shark attack to both humans and whales, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daren Grover, general manager at charity Project Jonah, said there were also not enough people in the area to help with refloating.

The Chatham Island stranding occurred on Saturday, and also involved surviving pilot whales being euthanised.

Nearby New Zealand and neighbouring Australia are hot spots for mass whale strandings owing to large colonies of pilot whales living in the deep oceans surrounding both island nations. The cause of whale stranding is unknown.