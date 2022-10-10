Watch: Aussie batter appears to block England bowler from catch

A controversial moment involving Matthew Wade threatened to over shadow England's thrilling eight-run victory over Australia in the series-opening T20 clash at Optus Stadium.

England openers Alex Hales (84 off 51 balls) and Jos Buttler (68 off 32) combined for a 138-run partnership to lift the visitors to 6-208 on Sunday, with Nathan Ellis (3-20 off four overs) the only bowler to escape the carnage.

In reply, Warner (73 off 44 balls) and Mitch Marsh (36 off 26) made a bright start in front of 25,755 fans, before Mark Wood sparked a mini collapse of 3-15 to put the game on a knife's edge.

Australia needed 36 off 18 balls, and the equation became a do-able 16 off eight as Wade started taking England to task.

ADVERTISEMENT

But when Wade holed out in the deep for 21 with 12 runs still needed, it marked the end of Australia's resistance.

There was a controversial moment in the 17th over when Wade appeared to shepherd Wood away from the ball as the England paceman attempted a catch.

The ball had skied into the air after Wade appeared to top-edge it into his helmet.

Wade initially set off for a single, but turned back and then stuck out his left arm to block Wood from taking the catch after realising where the ball was going to land.

England players voiced their displeasure at the incident, but captain Buttler decided against appealing.

"I was looking at the ball the whole time so I wasn't sure what happened," Buttler said.

"They asked if I wanted to appeal, but I thought we are here for a long time in Australia, and it would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising star Cameron Green endured a tough outing, returning figures of 0-38 off three overs with the ball, before being dismissed for one as opener.

Marcus Stoinis suffered an injury scare when he was struck by the ball on his right heel while running a quick single. He recovered to make 35 off 15 balls, before becoming the first of Wood's three victims.

Wood finished with 3-34, while Sam Curran (2-35) snared two wickets in the final over - including the prized scalp of Wade - to ensure Australia would finish just short.

The decision to overlook Steve Smith for selection raised eyebrows given Australia left a host of players over east for games two and three of the series.

Smith's omission was one of six changes to the team that sealed a 2-0 series win over the West Indies.

Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell were all spared the trip to Perth.

It left Green, Mitchell Swepson (0-31 off two), Daniel Sams (1-42 off four), Ellis, Marcus Stoinis (1-36 off three) and Kane Richardson (1-39 off four) to pick up the slack on the bowling front.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttler took just 25 balls to reach his half-century and finished his innings with eight fours and four sixes to his name.

Hales needed 29 balls for his half-century, and by the time he departed in the 15th over he had plundered 12 fours and three sixes.

Ellis was critical in limiting the damage, especially in the 19th over when conceding just one run while taking the wickets of Sam Curran and Moeen Ali.

"Nathan Ellis was outstanding on a really good batting surface," Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

"The way he bowled two difficult overs in the powerplay, then one in the middle when they were going hard and then one at the death – he was unbelievable."