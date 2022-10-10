Van Gisbergen's Bathurst triumph 'hard to put into words'

Shane van Gisbergen said a second win at Bathurst was taking time to sink in after he roared home to seal a repeat of his 2020 triumph with Garth Tander to give Holden victory in its final race around Mount Panorama.

Shane van Gisbergen, right, celebrates his Bathurst 1000 victory with co-driver Garth Tander last night. (Source: Getty)

After six hours and 43 minutes of thrilling and chaotic action in Australia's great race, van Gisbergen passed the chequered flag to an explosion of fireworks just one second ahead of second-placed Chaz Mostert.

The reigning Supercars champion beat a desperate chasing field in what transformed into a 39-lap sprint, then a 16-lap gallop home after Todd Hazelwood and Will Davison forced two late safety cars after six had come earlier in the 1000 kilometre classic.

"It's a privilege to add to the tally of Holden wins," van Gisbergen said.

"It's hard to put into words but it's pretty cool."

SVG had previously enjoyed a 12.3-second margin aided by teammate Tander before Hazelwood's incident triggered yesterday's seventh safety car, then Davison went into the wall two corners after his final pit stop.

The New Zealander defended his slim margin ahead of 2021 winner Mostert, who hounded him to the final corner, crossing for his 73rd career victory and Tander's fifth at Bathurst.

The win was record setting for van Gisbergen and cements the most dominant season ever in Australian Touring Cars and Supercars history.

He now has the most wins in a season with 19, eclipsing the previous record of 18 by Scott McLaughlin.

The next highest win by any driver in 2022's competition is three, shared by Mostert, Waters and Davison.

Triple Eight Racing's terminator has won almost two thirds of races this year and 10 of the last 12 since the July NTI Townsville 500.

He has room to extend his record with legs at the Gold Coast and Adelaide to come.

But even having had a 525 point lead before the race, van Gisbergen will need to wait till the next round to wrap up the championship as Waters' podium finish means he's still mathematically in the hunt for the season title.

Yesterday's win also marks the ninth Bathurst title for Triple Eight Racing.

After van Ginsbergen secured a podium place in the recent New Zealand World Rally Class Two Championship last week, he went straight into preparation for another crack at the mountain.

When asked of any signs of fatigue, the 33-year-old was coy.

"Tomorrow morning I'm going to be feeling worse," he joked.

"But right from Thursday I felt on it in the car. Driving so much it just keeps you sharper.

"Yes there is some risk - especially with the rally stuff - but I think it makes me a lot better."

Mostert finished second and pole-sitter Waters third, as Holden capped a dream farewell on the mountain with two of three cars on the podium.

Davison's late crash meant his teammate and brother Alex's record of finishing every start at Bathurst came to an end.