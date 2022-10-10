Sarah Ferguson says 'big honour' to look after Queen's corgis

Source: Bang Showbiz

Sarah Ferguson says it is a "big honour" to have taken on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Sarah Ferguson.

Sarah Ferguson. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The late monarch - who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years - bred 10 generations of the dog breed and the Duchess of York has branded the two dogs she left behind, Sandy and Muick, as "national treasures" after she and her ex-husband Prince Andrew were entrusted with their care.

She told The Daily Telegraph: "It's a big honour. Sandy and Muick are national treasures and they have been taught well."

The Most Intriguing Lady author now has a total of seven dogs living under her roof, but explained that her five terriers "balance out" with the corgis.

She added: "They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now."

Former trainer Dr. Roger Mugford previously explained that the surviving pair will be aware of the Queen's death as they go into the full-time care of her second son and his ex-wife because they are "very perceptive" of changes within their environment.

He said: "Dogs are very perceptive of changes in their owners. I'm sure they knew that Her Majesty was in decline and they will have missed her. I doubt there will be serious changes in the grief, because they were so used to being cared for by other members of the household and, of course, by Prince Andrew, who was present at the death and is taking over their care now."

WorldRoyalty

Popular Stories

1

Kiwi Bathurst champ ducks off to vomit during interview

2

Woman faces murder charge as man's body found in Auckland vehicle

3

UK man charged $70k for 15 minute Uber trip

4

More heavy rain, strong winds in store for South Island

5

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media in Christchurch

Latest Stories

Julia Gillard reflects on iconic sexism speech 10 years on

Kiwi Bathurst champ ducks off to vomit during interview

Protesters in custody after Wellington motorway disruption

Christopher Luxon speaks with media

Auckland GP accused of wrongly prescribing ADHD medication

Related Stories

Photo of the Queen's 'much-loved and cared for' pony released

Guest list, duration of King Charles' coronation to be trimmed

Prince and Princess of Wales thank people of Northern Ireland

King Charles' coronation date reportedly set