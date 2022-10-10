Putin calls bridge explosion 'a terrorist act' by Ukraine

Russia President Vladimir Putin has called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea "a terrorist act" carried out by Ukrainian special services and Russia's investigative chief immediately opened a criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged a prominent Russian landmark.

Flame and smoke rise from the bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait. (Source: Associated Press)

What Russian authorities are calling a truck bomb on Saturday (local time) hit the huge bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed eight years ago from Ukraine. Road and rail traffic on the bridge were temporarily halted, damaging an important supply route for the Kremlin's forces and dealing a sharp blow to Russian prestige.

"There's no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," Putin said in a video of a meeting with the chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.

"And the authors, perpetrators, and those who ordered it are the special services of Ukraine."

Bastrykin said Ukrainian special services and citizens of Russia and other countries took part in the attack.

"We have already established the route of the truck," he said, adding that it had been to Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Krasnodar - a region in southern Russia - among other places.

The statements followed overnight Russian missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia that brought down part of a large apartment building, leaving at least a dozen people dead.

The six missiles used in that attack were launched from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian air force said. The region is one of four Russia claimed as its own this month, though its capital of the same name remains under Ukrainian control.

Russia has suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after invading Ukraine in a campaign many thought would be short-lived.

Firefighters work at the scene where a residential building was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia. (Source: Associated Press)

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have staged a counteroffensive, retaking areas in the south and east, while Moscow's decision to call up more troops has led to protests and an exodus of tens of thousands of Russians.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented the latest attack in a Telegram post.

"Again, Zaporizhzhia. Again, merciless attacks on civilians, targeting residential buildings, in the middle of the night," he wrote. At least 19 people died in Russian missile strikes on apartment buildings in the city on Thursday (local time).

"From the one who gave this order, to everyone who carried out this order: They will answer," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attacks on civilians a war crime and urged an international investigation.

A room of Tetyana Lazunko's apartment after a Russian attack at a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. (Source: Associated Press)

Abbas Gallyamov, an independent Russian political analyst and a former speechwriter for Putin, said the Russian president, who formed a committee to investigate the bridge explosion, had not responded forcefully enough to satisfy angry war hawks. The attack and response, he said, has "inspired the opposition, while the loyalists are demoralised".

"Because once again, they see that when the authorities say that everything is going according to plan and we're winning, that they're lying, and it demoralises them," he said.

Putin personally opened the Kerch Bridge in May 2018 by driving a truck across it as a symbol of Moscow's claims on Crimea. The bridge, the longest in Europe, is vital to sustaining Russia's military operations in southern Ukraine.

Mucola Markovich, 76, wipes a tear as he stands next to a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack. (Source: Associated Press)

No one has claimed responsibility for damaging it.

The Institute for the Study of War said videos of the bridge indicated the damage from the explosion "is likely to increase friction in Russian logistics for some time" but not cripple Russia's ability to equip its troops in Ukraine.