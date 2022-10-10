Protesters climb gantry above Wellington motorway, traffic disrupted

Protesters have disrupted traffic in Wellington after climbing a gantry above a motorway near Bowen St and hanging a large banner that reads "Restore Passenger Rail".

Restore Passenger Rail supporters have disrupted traffic in Wellington. (Source: Supplied)

The protesters are calling for affordable and accessible passenger rail.

Police said motorists entering Wellington via State Highway 1 should expect delays while officers respond to the incident.

Diversions are in place on the southbound lanes approaching the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle says the group is causing disruptions to highlight the need for an affordable nationwide train network.

"The cost of living crisis is hitting some communities hard, and we don't think anyone should be isolated from their friends or family just because they cannot afford a car or petrol," he said.

Diversions are in place on the Southbound lanes approaching the city. (Source: Supplied)

Cockle says Restore Passenger Rail supporters delivered their demand to Government in September, wanting to restore passenger rail networks to what they were in 2000.

Asked if he's disappointed in the Government's inaction, Cockle said disappointed would be putting it lightly.

"I'd say many of us are disgusted by the Government's gross criminal negligence that they're showing in leading us on a death march."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need the Government to do the right thing, for people and for the climate. The tracks are already there. If they do not make the logical decision to restore passenger rail, we will continue to create disruption," he said earlier in a statement.

One protester told 1News the group have "accomplished" one of their goals by closing the southbound lanes. He said they're hoping to protest for hours.