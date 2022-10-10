New Rotorua mayor seeking emergency housing motels exit plan

Reversing Rotorua's reserves proposal, scrapping its Māori wards representation bill and agitating for action on emergency housing are items at the top of the list for Tania Tapsell's first 100 days as mayor.

Rotorua mayor-elect Tania Tapsell at Tunohopu Marae on Sunday. (Source: Felix Desmarais / LDR)

By Felix Desmarais, Local Democracy Reporter

Progress results for the 2022 Rotorua district council election showed a decisive win for Tapsell on Saturday with 6254 votes, a lead on closest rival Fletcher Tabuteau of 2862 votes.

At her election party at Rotorua's five-star Pullman Hotel, Tapsell gathered supporters to "welcome" them, but surprised them with the result.

"I just got a phone call to say I am going to be your future mayor of Rotorua."

Afterwards, she told Local Democracy Reporting she was ready to get to work.

"We have a plan and we need to start moving forward."

At Tunohopu Marae yesterday, Tapsell said she was still feeling "pure excitement and joy" at her election win, but was also "just feeling really ready".

Tapsell was asked what her top three priorities were for her first 100 days in the job.

"I would like to work with this new council to reverse the sale of our reserves.

"The local bill to sell the reserves is in the process of being drafted at the moment - it has not yet been put forward.

"It's a decision of the new council to say, 'We no longer want to proceed with that'.

"It would be easy for us to reverse it. I need to go speak with the new councillors, but what I did really enjoy is ... through this campaign, none of those new councillors were talking about keeping the proposal to sell the reserves.

"We will protect the reserves and reverse that decision."

She was also looking forward to "getting rid of this emergency housing motels situation here in Rotorua".

"There is a genuine need for some sort of emergency housing for our locals, but the way that these motels are operating is just simply not working for Rotorua or our reputation."

She said as the motels were only consented for short-term tourist accommodation, she wanted a "tougher regulatory approach" to them.

"For those buildings that are known to be dangerous or a fire hazard to be notified as a dangerous building, which gives them 10 days notice, and those need to either be shut down, no longer be used as residential, or upgraded to meet those standards. I think that's very fair."

She said crime rates around emergency accommodation was "important to address".

"When we're having things like ram raids in Rotorua, it's just simply not OK."

She understood from speaking with people in the police "the people they are picking up for these crimes are from emergency housing motels ... [are] not originally from Rotorua".

"I do think the previous leadership of [the] council has been supportive and enabling of emergency housing.

"We did that during the first lockdown, we helped to look after all known homeless [people] in Rotorua with those two motels, but using over 50 motels for emergency housing, the question has to be asked, what is the exit strategy and when will that happen?

"There'll be a very different view that I look forward to bringing as the new mayor."

She said her third priority was making sure new councillors "actually get to have their say" by meeting with them to learn their priorities.

"I do want this to be a very functional and very high-performing council."

She said she did not agree with former mayor Steve Chadwick's comments yesterday the council was "divided" and would require "artful hands" to manage.

"I do not think this will be a divisive council.

"I only see plenty of opportunities.

"We'll have our arguments, we certainly will, but at the end of the day we're all trying to achieve the same thing, and that's a better Rotorua for all.

"If we all work together we will see that progress. Gone are the times in politics where we waste our time arguing around the table with each other, we actually need to argue together and fight some of these tough issues in Rotorua."

'A really open and transparent council'

Tapsell with supporters at her election party on Saturday. (Source: Alan Gibson / Rotorua Daily Post)

She said it was also important councillors had their say even if there was disagreement with what they were saying.

"I would like to have a really open and transparent council, not only towards the public but also internally as well. I do want to see those discussions able to be had."

Tapsell said the Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) bill, currently paused, "just needs to be scrapped as well".

She committed to bringing a motion to the council to "scrap" the bill within her first 100 days with the mayoral chains.

The bill would change electoral rules for the district to allow an equal number of Māori ward and general ward seats on the council. It was paused after the Attorney General found it would be discriminatory to general ward voters.

Tapsell said a "wider discussion" was needed on representation arrangements, however.

"Anyone on the Māori ward could only vote for three [candidates], anyone in the rural area could only vote for one. This is why I voted against Māori wards and I was against wards in general because they do restrict the vote."

She said rates were unlikely to decrease due to the financial commitments the council had already made and other pressures but she hoped they would "stabilise".

She said the council needed to tighten its belt like the community already was.

"I don't want to see [rates] continuing to increase, but I do need to be realistic that a rates decrease is probably not possible."

Local Democracy Reporting asked Tapsell if she would commit to renewing the lease of the Springfield golf course, a controversial issue when its destruction was proposed last term to make way for a sports precinct and housing.

Tapsell said since there were still five years left on the lease it would be unusual to renew it so far ahead in time and it would likely be a decision for the next council.

However, she said there were no plans for the development of housing or sports fields.

"As long as I am mayor, that golf course will remain as it is, as important green space [and] recreational activity for all of our golf lovers."

The Rotorua Museum and its blown budget was also a hot topic, and Tapsell confirmed one idea she had was for the Government to take ownership - and therefore liability for - the "nationally significant" building.

Tapsell said she had spent about $23,000 on her campaign, made up of personal funds and donations. None of the money had come from the National Party and she had not sought it.

Tapsell said her affiliation with the National Party did not have a bearing on her role as mayor nor did she believe it would be a roadblock to discussions with the current Government.

"I am very open with criticising the way our emergency housing motels have operated, no matter what government that was, I would have criticised.

"We must work together but we also must be a strong voice for Rotorua when things are not working."

She said she did not yet have any close relationships with figures in Government but looked forward to establishing them.

As mayoral hopefuls Reynold Macpherson and Raj Kumar did not stand for councillor roles, both were now off the council as they were unsuccessful in their mayoral bids.