Iranian state TV hacked amid protests

Four weeks into continued protests in Iran, hackers broke into the evening news on Iran's state TV for 15 seconds, just as footage of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was being broadcast.

The hackers flashed an image of Khamenei surrounded by flames.

A caption read "Join us and stand up!" and "The blood of our youth is dripping from your claws", a reference to Khamenei.

A song with the lyrics "Woman. Life. Freedom" - a common chant of the protesters - played in the background.

Sustained protests since September 17 have erupted all across Iran after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had died in the custody of Iran's feared morality police.

Amini had been detained for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women.

Since then, protests spread across the country and were met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.