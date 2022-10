Football great claims account 'hacked' over 'I'm gay' post

Iker Casillas has apologised to the LGBTQIA+ community, saying his official Twitter account had been hacked after a post earlier on Sunday, which had read, "I hope you respect me - I'm gay."

The message quickly gained traction on social media, racking up well over 100,000 likes before being deleted, with thousands of replies including one from the verified account of Casillas' former Spain teammate Carles Puyol, which read: "It's time to tell our story, Iker."

Casillas, who made over 500 appearances for Real Madrid and led Spain to their first World Cup triumph in 2010, then clarified later on Sunday: "Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol's tweets were pathetic and all they've achieved is to embolden the homophobic attitudes that are already rife within football and within football fandom. Slow progress is being made, things like this simply make it even slower. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) October 9, 2022

The 41-year-old left Real to join Porto in 2015. He suffered a minor heart attack in 2019 and announced his retirement from professional football in August the following year.

Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo, who announced in October 2021 that he was gay, becoming the only active male professional footballer in one of the world's top leagues to do so, was less than amused by the situation.

@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful pic.twitter.com/Yp88aQyyTV — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) October 9, 2022

Posting before the Casillas tweet about being hacked, the 22-year-old Australian wrote: "@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing.

"It's a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful."