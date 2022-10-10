At least 12 dead after strike on Ukrainian apartment block

A couple cowered under a blanket in the early hours of Sunday (local time) when they heard missiles headed again for their city, which has suffered repeated barrages as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of territory Moscow has illegally annexed.

"There was one explosion, then another one," Mucola Markovich said. Then, in a flash, the fourth-floor apartment he shared with his wife was gone, the 76-year-old said, holding back tears as he described the overnight strikes on Zaporizhzhia that brought down a section of an apartment building and left at least a dozen people dead.

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

"When it will be rebuilt, I don't know," he said. "I am left without an apartment at the end of my life."

ADVERTISEMENT

The strikes come as Russia has suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after invading Ukraine in a campaign many thought would be short-lived.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have staged a counteroffensive, retaking areas in the south and east, while Moscow's decision to call up more troops led to protests and an exodus of tens of thousands of Russians.

The latest setback was an explosion on Saturday (local time) that caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed eight years ago. The attack on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin's faltering war effort and a towering symbol of Russia's power in the region.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented the latest attack in a Telegram post.

"Again, Zaporizhzhia. Again, merciless attacks on civilians, targeting residential buildings, in the middle of the night," he wrote. At least 19 people died in Russian missile strikes on apartment buildings in the city on Thursday (local time).

Rescuers work at the scene of damages after shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

"From the one who gave this order, to everyone who carried out this order: They will answer," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six missiles used in Sunday's overnight attack were launched from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian air force said. The region is one of four Russia claimed as its own this month, though its capital remains under Ukrainian control.

Stunned residents watched from behind police tape as emergency crews tried to reach the upper floors of a building that took a direct hit. A chasm at least 12-metres wide smouldered where apartments had stood.

In an adjacent apartment building, the barrage blew windows and doors out of their frames in a radius of hundreds of feet. At least 20 private homes and 50 apartment buildings in all were damaged, city council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said.

In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, the city council said 17 were killed but later revised that down to 12. Regional police reported on Sunday afternoon (local time) that 13 had been killed and more than 60 wounded, at least 10 of whom were children.

Tetyana Lazunko, 73, and her husband, Oleksii, took shelter in the hallway of their top floor apartment after first hearing air raid sirens. The explosion shook the building and sent their possessions flying.

Lazunko wept inconsolably as the couple surveyed the damage to their home of nearly five decades.

"Why are they bombing us? Why?" she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 3km away, in another neighbourhood that was ravaged by a missile, three volunteers dug a shallow grave for a German shepherd dog that was killed in the strike, its leg blown away by the blast.

Russian officials did not immediately comment on the strikes. Defence officials have similarly avoided direct mention of the blast that damaged the Kremlin's prized Crimea bridge, which was a significant blow to Moscow.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military on Sunday (local time) said that fierce clashes were ongoing around the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces have claimed some recent territorial gains.

In its regular social media update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not acknowledge any loss of territory but said that "the most tense situation" on the entire territory of Ukraine had been observed around the two cities.