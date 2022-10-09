Putin tightens infrastructure security after bridge explosion

Source: Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree tightening security for the Kerch Bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.

Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, was put in charge of the effort, according to a Kremlin statement.

The move by Putin came after an explosion Saturday (local time) caused the partial collapse of the bridge that link the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged the attack on the bridge by talking about the weather in Crimea but did not address its cause.

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea."

He said Ukraine wants a future “without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea.”

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed three people. The speaker of the Russian-backed regional parliament in Crimea accused Ukraine but Moscow didn’t apportion blame.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the destruction on Saturday, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

