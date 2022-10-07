Rugby World Cup: High hopes as NZ hosts world's top players

Explainer - The Black Ferns go into the women's Rugby World Cup being held in Aotearoa for the first time as defending champions. RNZ has the lowdown on who's here and how to watch this showpiece event.

What's at stake?

The women's game both in this country and internationally lags behind the men's game in terms of salaries, sponsorship, media coverage and even basic facilities at grounds.

"The development of women in rugby is the single greatest opportunity for our sport to grow in the next decade," World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin says.

It's hoped the event will expose some role models, such as Black Fern Portia Woodman, to more young fans. (Source: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby).

New Zealand has produced many brilliant players on its run to five World Cups and it's hoped the event will help speed up progress for the game here.

It's also an important way to turn the spotlight on some role models for girls thinking about taking up the sport.

Newsroom's LockerRoom editor Suzanne McFadden told The Detail there were big dreams for the Covid-delayed World Cup 21, which is "a major world tournament with incredible athletes", she says.

The when and where

The 26-match tournament will take place from Saturday through to the final on 12 November.

Matches will be played at Eden Park and Waitakere Stadium in Auckland and at Northland Events Centre in Whangārei - all at weekends.

Twelve countries are taking part - they are split into three pools.

Pool 1: Australia, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales

Pool 2: Canada, Italy, Japan and USA

Pool 3: England, Fiji, France and South Africa.

The captains of the 12 nations pose together in Auckland. (Source: Photosport)

Having three pools of four means quarter-finals will be needed. The three pool winners and runners-up and the two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Two quarterfinals will be played at Northland Events Centre (on 29 October) and the other two will be staged at Waitakere Stadium (30 October), with the semi-finals on 5 November before the eyes of the rugby world will be trained on Eden Park for the final to be played on 12 November.

Who are the front runners?

Hosts and defending champions New Zealand are aiming for a sixth title but England, who have won the title twice before, shape as a formidable obstacle.

England are the world's No. 1 side and come into the tournament on the back of a record 25-test winning streak, including two big wins over the Black Ferns in 2021.

England celebrate winning the women's Six Nations earlier this year. (Source: Photosport)

They have not lost a test since 2019 - but they have lost four World Cup finals to the Black Ferns.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns (who are ranked second) are having a better year after their disastrous Northern Hemisphere tour late last year that led to a review of team culture and the resignation of their coach.

Respected former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith has taken over as head coach and the side has recently had a two-test win over Australia and thrashed Japan in their last World Cup warm-up match.

France are another top contender. They have made the semis seven times but have never made the final and will also need to break a 10-match losing streak to England. Despite being in the same pool as England, they are expected to advance to the knock-out stages.

Canada are another side to watch - ranked third in the world they have never finished lower than sixth and made the final in 2014.

Hopes for Kiwi support

Organisers are hoping Eden Park will sell out for the triple-header that will herald the tournament's start on Saturday.

If achieved, it would be the first of its kind for a women's sports event at Eden Park, which has a capacity of 47,000.

The first matches include the tournament opener between France and South Africa and Fiji's first women's World Cup match, against England, before the Black Ferns start their campaign against Australia (at 7.30pm).

All up, organisers hope to sell 127,000 tickets. Ticket prices start at $5 for children and $10 for adults and can be bought on the Rugby World Cup website.

Will there be music?

Yes, UK chart-topper Rita Ora has been signed up as the star attraction on opening day. Shapeshifter will perform on semi-finals day and Benee will be doing the honours for the final.

Rita Ora. (Source: Supplied)

How else can you watch matches?

Spark Sport has the major rights to all the matches which will be screened live and on demand but some of the games will also be screened free on Three, including the pool matches for the Black Ferns, quarter and semi-finals, and the final.

Have we rolled out the welcome mat?

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro officially welcomed the players at a function in Auckland on Monday.

"I know the wonderful communities in Auckland and Whangārei will get behind the games and make this a World Cup to remember," she said.

Fiji captain Sereima Leweniqila said: "We've been through some tough times just to be here so we are just grateful and ready to get out there."

England captain Sarah Hunter said: "It's special to be here. We've been waiting a long time and the welcome we've had has been absolutely incredible."

New Zealand co-captain Ruahei Demant said: "Thinking back to 2011 when we hosted the men's World Cup and how much that inspired the nation, we hope that this World Cup can do the same for many New Zealanders and that our country can get out and support the teams."

