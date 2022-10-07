Prince and Princess of Wales thank people of Northern Ireland

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to the people of Northern Ireland despite princess Catherine being heckled on their visit to the province.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales with Dr Philip McGarry, Deputy Lieutenant of the County Borough of Belfast. (Source: Associated Press)

They shared a post on their official social media pages after the one-day trip on Thursday (local time) which saw them meet well-wishers, visit a suicide prevention charity and mix cocktails.

The couple, both 40, who share children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, said: “Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland.”

They also posted a highlights video of their trip that included Catherine mixing a drink and Prince William playing with two dogs.

Their tribute came hours after Catherine was praised by fans for maintaining her composure after being heckled.

The royal carried on smiling after a woman clad in an emerald green cardigan yelled that she was “not in your own country”.

A heckler also screamed, “Ireland belongs to the Irish,” during a meet-and-greet session with the royal couple in north Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

The woman appeared to be videoing the confrontation on her mobile phone while she shook hands with the princess.

“Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” the heckler said to the princess.

The second incident prompted Catherine to let go of her hand but again she continued smiling and greeting other members of the crowd.

Royal fans flooded social media with remarks the mum-of-three handled the situation “perfectly”.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the Marine Highway in Carrickfergus, a town to the north of Belfast, as the pair visited the town in County Antrim.

The pair’s visit included meeting local businesspeople and they were greeted by the mayor of Mid and East Antrim Noel Williams.

They also visited suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast and laughed during a cocktail-making lesson.