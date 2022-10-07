Justin Bieber postpones NZ concert to 2023

Justin Bieber has postponed his concert scheduled for Auckland later this year to an unannounced date in 2023.

Justin Bieber. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The pop star has been batting Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and announced he would be taking some time off on his social media.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," Bieber wrote. "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Frontier Touring said the Australian and New Zealand dates of the Justice World Tour would be held next year.

"Fans with tickets to all postponed dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available," the agency said. "Ticketholders wishing to receive a refund are able to do so through your show's authorised ticketing agent."

The singer was scheduled to perform at Mount Smart Stadium on December 7.