Justin Bieber postpones NZ concert to 2023

Source: 1News

Justin Bieber has postponed his concert scheduled for Auckland later this year to an unannounced date in 2023.

Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The pop star has been batting Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and announced he would be taking some time off on his social media.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," Bieber wrote. "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Frontier Touring said the Australian and New Zealand dates of the Justice World Tour would be held next year.

"Fans with tickets to all postponed dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available," the agency said. "Ticketholders wishing to receive a refund are able to do so through your show's authorised ticketing agent."

The singer was scheduled to perform at Mount Smart Stadium on December 7.

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Putin 'could lose power and perhaps his life' over invasion

2

Phone found in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

3

Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of cannabis

4

Graham Norton reveals 'chilling' story behind worst ever guest

5

Fault that caused grid emergency now fixed - Transpower

Latest Stories

Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold

Phone found in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

Rugby World Cup: High hopes as NZ hosts world's top players

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Fault that caused grid emergency now fixed - Transpower

Related Stories

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Brad Pitt says claims he struck and choked his kids 'untrue'

Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers - report