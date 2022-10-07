Confusion, then panic after deadly Thai mass shooting starts

Two teachers who were at a children's daycare centre in northeastern Thailand where a gunman killed dozens of preschoolers and staff, on Thursday, described the initial confusion and then panic when the incident unfolded.

Officials enter the site of the attack. (Source: Associated Press)

One teacher said she saw the gunman reloading his firearm. She said she didn't know what to do and found herself greeting him with a traditional Thai gesture called a "wai".

"We thought he was a parent," her colleague said.

The two women were talking to a reporter from Thai television station TPBS, at the scene of the deadly attack. TPBS did not give their names.

"He kicked the window," the colleague continued. "After he shot the door, I knew he was going to go in so I went and hid at the back. I was so shocked, I didn't know what to do."

Emergency service personnel and onlookers gathered into the night at the daycare centre in Nongbua Lamphu.

At least 37 people were killed in the attack in one of the poorest parts of Thailand, according to police spokesman Archayon Kraithong.

People in Thailand rushed to donate blood at a hospital in Nongbua Lamphu after the attack.

People line up to donate blood for victims of the attack. (Source: Associated Press)

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his "deep sadness" to the victims and their families and said authorities were investigating the gunman's motive.

"We must learn lessons how to control the scene and the situation more quickly, and how to better respond to such situation," Thailand's national police chief Dumrongsak Kittiprapas said.

The assailant, identified as a former police officer facing a drug charge, killed his wife and child before taking his own life.

It's the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.