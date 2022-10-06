White Ferns claim super over win against West Indies

Sophie Devine's unbeaten run in T20 super overs continued today as she helped the White Ferns to a dramatic series deciding victory over the West Indies.

Sophie Devine. (Source: Photosport)

After the scores finished level in the fourth game in Antigua, Devine belted a couple of sixes in the extra over to give New Zealand the win and the series.

"Super overs for me are probably quite freeing in a sense that as a batter I can just got out there and swing as hard as I can," Devine said afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devine's super over record is impressive.

In eight innings (six in the Big Bash and two in T20 internationals), she has faced 26 balls, scored 78 runs with a strike rate of 334, and hit three fours and ten sixes to score eight wins from eight.

"It's a funny one, when you're in form people are like why can't you just do that all the time, but there's that balance so I'm just happy to be able to contribute today.

New Zealand scored 111 for four in their 20 overs and the West Indies finished on 111 for nine.

In the super over the West Indies scored 15 off the Hayley Jensen over.

Devine hit the first ball of their extra over for six and with four needed off the last ball, she hit the last over the boundary again.

New Zealand takes the series 3-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had opportunities to win that game outright (in regulation), but in those last couple of overs we lost, won and lost it again, so to send it to a super over I was glad I could contribute.

"The fact that we're finding different ways to win is very pleasing.

Earlier after being asked to bat first New Zealand reached just 111 for four thanks largely to an unbeaten 49 from Amelia Kerr.

Devine and Suzie Bates put on 20 for the opening wicket before Devine fell for 13 and Bates went not long after for eight.

Kerr and Maddie Green then put on 28 for the third wicket before Green was dismissed for 14.

Lauren Down added 17 and Georgia Plimmer was left one not out.

Afy Fletcher finished with two wickets for 16 runs from her four overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Windies appeared to be cruising towards their target at 52 for two in the 9th over, but then lost regular wickets with the run-rate dropping.

The home sides chances of victory took a dive when Chedean Nation was dismissed in the last over with her score on 23.

Devine, who was named player of the game, took three wickets for 29, while Hayley Jensen and Jess Kerr took two wickets each.

The fifth and final game is again at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua tomorrow.