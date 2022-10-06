Snowfall in North and South islands as icy conditions continue

Residents in parts both the North and South islands are waking to snow and ice this morning with disruptions to transport as a result.

"No surprise if you are struggling to shed the blanket this morning," MetService tweeted.

In the south snow has fallen in Dunedin, in parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula. In the north snow has fallen in Masterton.

Dunedin Airport is experiencing delays, with planes on the tarmac but conditions too icy to take off. The road leading into the airport is not closed, but some passengers are avoiding it due to safety concerns, the airport said.

Heavy snow warnings are in place for Banks Peninsula until 10am today and Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago south of Alexandra, the Southern Lakes District south of Queenstown, and Fiordland from Te Anau southwards until 9am today.

In the North Island there are snowfall warnings for the Napier-Taupo Road and Desert Road.

Wairarapa including the Tararua Range south of Mount Bruce, and the eastern hills of Wellington are under a heavy snow watch until 1pm today, with the caution that "amounts could approach warning criteria above about 200 metres".

Road snowfall warnings are in place for:

Napier-Taupo Road (SH5) until 7am today.

Desert Road (SH1) until 10am today.

Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) until 6pm tonight.

Remutaka Hill Road (SH2) until 4pm today.

Lindis Pass (SH8) until noon today.

Crown Range Road until 9pm tonight.

Milford Road (SH94) until 9pm tonight.

Waka Kotahi NZTA also report some road closures due to heavy snow.

The last time it snowed in Christchurch in October was in 1969.