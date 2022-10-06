Protesters interrupt speech by UK prime minister Liz Truss

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss gave her first speech as leader to the Conservative party conference overnight NZT, defending her economic policies and promising to bolster defence and borders.

She closed a tumultuous conference in the central English city of Birmingham with a speech intended to revive the spirits of delegates.

The speech was interrupted briefly by protesters who held a banner reading "Who voted for this?" before being escorted out of the conference hall by security.

Many are in a glum mood after a four-day gathering that saw policy U-turns from the government, dire opinion polls and open rebellion from lawmakers who fear the party is doomed to lose the next national election under Truss, who took office just a month ago after winning a party leadership vote.

Truss' first big policy, a stimulus package that includes 45 billion pounds in tax cuts to be paid for by government borrowing, alarmed financial markets when it was announced September 23.

The pound plunged to a record low against the dollar, and the Bank of England was forced to intervene to prop up the bond market and stop a wider economic crisis.

Under political and financial pressure, the government on Monday scrapped the most unpopular part of its budget package: a tax cut on earnings above 150,000 pounds a year. That will save about 2 billion pounds, a small share of the government's 45 billion-pound tax-cutting plan.

Truss insisted that she and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are "in complete lockstep" over her economic measures.

In addition to defending her economic plans, Truss said that she will "face down the separatists who threaten to pull apart our precious union, our family" in reference to the Scottish National Party and its leader Nicola Sturgeon

She also echoed President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's remarks' on supporting Ukraine, adding that the UK will "stand with our Ukrainian friends however long it takes."