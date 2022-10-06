Mycoplasma bovis: New strain discovered in New Zealand

Source: Radio New Zealand

A new strain of cattle disease mycoplasma Bovis (M-Bovis) has been discovered on a mid-Canterbury farm.

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed MooLoo to urinate.

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed MooLoo to urinate.

The farm is one of four that currently has the disease.

M. Bovis eradication programme director Simon Andrew said testing would be stepped up because of the discovery.

"This strain doesn't behave any differently than the strain we have been dealing with, and our existing testing will pick it up, as it has done in this case. It doesn't affect our efforts to eradicate M. Bovis from New Zealand."

Andrew said a thorough investigation was underway into historic pathways, which included recorded and unrecorded animal movements dating back to 2018, imported feed and farm machinery, and frozen semen imported prior to the tightening of import health standards for bovine germplasm.

"While considered very low risk, frozen semen used on the affected property, which had been imported prior to the introduction of the new import health standard, is being looked at.

"Our team is carrying out an investigation on the affected property. At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest that there has been any forward spread on any farms that received cattle from this farm."

The new strain had not been found anywhere else, Andrew said.

"But disease control is all about being cautious, so we will be increasing the summer frequency of our national bulk milk surveillance testing from once a month to every fortnight, as we do over spring."

He said if MPI's investigation into pathways revealed that further action was required, including targeted testing and surveillance on-farm, farmers would be told.

"But at this stage, the increased frequency of summer bulk tank milk testing, beef surveillance and tracing animals will serve us well."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandFarmingChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

2

Graham Norton reveals 'chilling' story behind worst ever guest

3

Mycoplasma bovis: New strain discovered in New Zealand

4

Brad Pitt says claims he struck and choked his kids 'untrue'

5

Monkeypox: First community transmission detected in NZ

Latest Stories

Watch: Running Auckland's new Megaland bouncy castle course

Hanmer Springs hot pools set to celebrate 150th birthday

Greg Murphy tempering expectations ahead of Bathurst return

Beer brewers fear CO2 shortage may cripple industry

Hope historic agreement will protect iconic haka from exploitation

Related Stories

Hanmer Springs hot pools set to celebrate 150th birthday

'Extremely dangerous' man wanted over shooting arrested

Lambs battle cold, tourists enjoy South Island snowfall

Freezing temperatures and spring snow in the South Island