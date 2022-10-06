Missing snow puts famed North Island ski areas on precipice

Tūroa ski area is usually a white wonderland at this time of year, its deep snowpack supporting its famed spring skiing. This season, it's largely a barren moonscape, with tiny patches of snow poking out between vast fields of jagged volcanic boulders.

Ski slopes almost devoid of snow at Tūroa ski field. (Source: Associated Press)

The ski area was forced to close for the season this week, three weeks earlier than planned.

Rain repeatedly washed away the snow, and the ski area's 50 snowmaking machines proved no match against balmy temperatures. Climate change appears to be a significant factor after Aotearoa experienced its warmest winter on record — for the third year in a row.

The disastrous snow season comes after the previous two seasons were severely disrupted by Covid-19, leaving Tūroa and its sister ski area Whakapapa on the brink of bankruptcy.

At Tūroa this season, workers in snow-grooming machines spent thousands of hours pushing what snow there was onto trails, allowing expert skiers and snowboarders to take the chairlifts to the top of the ski area for limited runs. But there was little on offer for beginners or intermediates.

This year, Sam Yates, 21, landed his dream job as a ski instructor at Tūroa. But he estimates he managed to teach people on only about a dozen days between frequent mountain closures. On some days when Tūroa was closed, he was asked to pour coffees in the cafeteria at Whakapapa. In mid-August, he was one of about 135 workers — one-third of the staff at the two ski areas — who were laid off.

"It’s heartbreaking to see the weather," Yates said.

"You move down here and sacrifice six months of your life to commit to skiing. When you do that and then you can’t ski, it’s quite disheartening and yeah, heartbreaking."

Tūroa ski lifts sit empty. (Source: Associated Press)

With the snow melting away and his job gone, Yates decided to pack up his van and move to the South Island, where the skiing has been better. Then he hopes to follow the winter to Canada.

'Should be white'

Johan Bergman, the ski area manager at Tūroa, said it had been a tough season.

"We’ve had some pretty decent snowfalls, but they’ve generally been followed by rain events, which has washed a lot of the snow away," he said.

"And it’s been a bit warm this winter, too, over the whole country, so we’re lacking that snow this year."

He looked behind him at the barren mountain.

"This should be white at the moment," he said.

Bergman said that in his view, climate change is a background factor but this season has been more a case of bad luck. And he’s bullish on the sport’s future at Ruapehu.

"I always see skiing up here in the North Island," he said.

But the poor season is putting severe financial pressure on Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, the company which owns both ski areas. Set up 70 years ago by ski enthusiasts, the company operates as a nonprofit. It's exempt from paying company tax and is required to put any profits back into enhancing the ski areas.

Johan Bergman. (Source: Associated Press)

But there are no profits. Last year the company lost nearly $6 million and its total debt climbed to over $30 million. The company has been seeking a major new investor, so far without success.

Even before this year’s barren snow season, the company’s auditors noted there was significant doubt about whether the company could continue to stay afloat. Chief Executive Jono Dean this week did not immediately respond to written questions about the company’s future.

The company seems to have underestimated the threat posed by global warming. It doesn’t mention climate change once in its most recent 54-page annual report, instead listing the major threats to its business as further Covid disruptions and borrowing restrictions.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) found New Zealand’s average winter temperature hit a new record warm this year of almost 10C. It was also the wettest winter on record. The agency concluded that climate change was a major contributor to both.

The warm winter trend

Professor James Renwick, a climate scientist at the Victoria University of Wellington, said that skiing will become more untenable as temperatures increase.

“I’ve told the North Island ski operators more than once that things are going to become marginal fairly quickly,” Renwick said.

Skiers make the most of the very little snow. (Source: Associated Press)

He said there would always be changes from season to season but the trend was for warmer winters. He said it was hard to predict how long any individual ski area could survive.

“The further south you are and the higher up the mountains you are, the colder it is, so the longer you can keep going,” he said.

Renwick added that some ski areas may even benefit initially from the extra precipitation driven by climate change if it’s cold enough to fall as snow.

Ski areas in some countries have increased revenues by opening their chairlifts to mountain bikers during the summer. But the ski areas on Mount Ruapehu can't because they are in a national park and don't have permission.

Phil Jackson, who built the Hobbit Motorlodge in Ohakune nearly 40 years ago, said this year has been the worst ski season since 1983 when the mountain was covered in ice. Normally he would ski at Tūroa, he said, but this year his only skiing has been four days on the South Island. And business at his motor lodge has been terrible.

“A shocker,” Jackson said.

“Two years of Covid and now another disaster ski season. We’ll survive, but there will be people who won’t be able to survive.”