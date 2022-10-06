Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead.

Images of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh. (Source: Associated Press)

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Thursday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters that "our worst fears have been confirmed."

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of San Francisco.

The video showed the suspect first walking by the property before talking to one of the men. Later, it shows him leading the men, who had their hands zip-tied behind their backs, into the back seat of Amandeep Singh's pickup truck.

The suspect then went back to the trailer that served as the business office and led Jasdeep Singh, who was carrying her baby in her arms, out and into the truck before the suspect then drove away.

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.

Relatives of Jesus Salgado, 48, contacted authorities reporting that he had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping, Warnke told KFSN-TV on Tuesday. Salgado tried to take his own life before police arrived at a home in Atwater, and he has since been hospitalised, he said.

Jesus Salgado, suspected of kidnapping a Sikh family. (Source: Associated Press)

Efforts to reach Salgado’s family were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Warnke said detectives have not been able to speak to Salgado, who has been under medical sedation in the hospital, but they are hoping to do so Wednesday with the help of doctors.

“I can tell you that every time he has even come near consciousness he has been violent,” Warnke said.

Warnke said he hopes Salgado decides to cooperate with law enforcement and lead them to the family.

Sukhdeep Singh and Balwinder Saini speak about the kidnapping of their family members. (Source: Associated Press)

“First and foremost, we want the family back,” he said. “I’m not worried about court right now, we’ll deal with the court later.”

Salgado was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County, as well as attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness. He was sentenced to 11 years in state prison in that case, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was released from prison in 2015 and discharged from parole three years later. He also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the corrections agency said.

Investigators have not found a link between Salgado and the family to show they knew each other before the kidnapping.