Israel's Netanyahu hospitalised weeks before election

Source: Associated Press

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalised today after feeling unwell during the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

Benjamin Netanyahu delivers an election campaign speech from inside a modified delivery truck.

Benjamin Netanyahu delivers an election campaign speech from inside a modified delivery truck. (Source: Associated Press)

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said Netanyahu, 72, was taken to Jerusalem's Shaarei Tzedek hospital after feeling chest pains while attending synagogue services. Local media quoted the hospital as saying he underwent a series of tests that came out normal, but was being kept under observation overnight.

In a statement on social media, Netanyahu said, “I feel better and thank everyone for the support and love.”

The hospitalisation comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.

The November 1 election, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is fit to lead the nation.

Read More

Opinion polls point to his Likud party finishing first, but it remains unclear whether allied parties would capture enough seats to allow him to form a majority coalition government in parliament.

Yom Kippur, the annual Day of Atonement on the Jewish calendar, is marked by intense prayer and a 25-hour fast.

WorldMiddle East

Popular Stories

1

Photos: Snow blankets Aotearoa on freezing cold morning

2

Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

3

Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

4

Teens, 13 and 14, arrested after police chase following ram-raids

5

'No one f***s with a Biden' - US President caught on hot mic

Latest Stories

Whakaari eruption: GNS to be tried over alleged worker safety issues

Snowfall in North and South islands as icy conditions continue

Coke sponsoring COP27 'undermines entire event' - Greenpeace

Snow sprinkles St Kilda Beach in Dunedin

Related Stories

Swedish politician cuts off hair in solidarity with Iranian women

Iranian girls chase man out of school compound shouting 'shameless'

Iran's supreme leader blames US for mass protests

UN chief urges Yemen's warring sides to renew expiring truce