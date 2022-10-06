Eating disorder hospital admissions jump 75% in five years

Warning: This story discusses issues that some readers may find distressing.

The number of Kiwis suffering from eating disorders has skyrocketed over the last five years.

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

By Louise Ternouth for rnz.co.nz

Figures obtained by Checkpoint show hospital admissions due to an eating disorder have increased by 75% since 2017.

With eating disorders recording some of the highest mortality rates of all mental illnesses, advocates are calling for urgent support and a full review of services.

New Zealand's first lockdown was tough on many of us - but for Rebecca Toms, that was compounded when it triggered her daughter's first ever eating disorder.

But it would be almost two years before she received the help she needed.

It took months and numerous appointments to get an official diagnosis.

That was just the beginning.

"There's long waitlists," Toms said.

"It's really expensive - especially if you're kicked off the public system like we were because she wasn't deemed sick enough. For someone with an eating disorder - when they're told that, it has such a negative impact on them."

The problem is widespread among early teens.

Figures show a 168% increase in hospital admissions for 10 to 14-year-olds over the last five years.

Despite this, Rebecca said the illness was often downplayed.

"People assume what an eating disorder is just someone that wants to lose weight, all they need to do is eat ... there's so much anxiety around eating, they can't eat."

In desperation, they sought help from an expert in New York, with online appointments.

"It's very life-threatening. When you really recognise that you urgently need that support. If you can't afford private care you're at the mercy of the public system, which is scary."

They were not alone.

"She said it's $1200 and I was like is that a month, she said no that's $1200 a day, I said 'look I just can't afford that', like that was American dollars as well.

"A week later I called her back I said 'I'm gonna die if I keep going the way I'm going', I said 'I have enough money for six weeks'."

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

Kristie Amadio lived with an eating disorder for 14 years and after being treated in Australia and New Zealand she turned to the US for help.

Now a trained therapist, she runs the group Recovered Living in Christchurch, which plans to open a residential facility at the beginning of next year.

While acknowledging hospitals had an important role in treating patients, she said successful overseas programs should be emulated here.

"In hospitals, you get a tray that you eat on, in your bed and it's so removed... so being able to do treatment in a home-like setting where we were involved in the grocery shopping, in the preparation of the meal and the clean-up."

Figures also showed a 49% increase in hospital admissions over the last two years following the pandemic.

Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand (EDANZ) President Nicki Wilson said its helpline service was inundated and demand spiked after lockdown.

"People are having huge difficulty receiving [a] diagnosis, access to treatment. People are waiting in excess of six months and more, it's really dire."

In addition to the $15.5 million spent each year on services, an extra $3.9 million in funding over four years has been allocated in this year's budget.

But EDANZ is now calling for a full review of eating disorder treatments, to ensure that funding is spent in the right areas.

"Without that, we're unlikely to see any real improvement in access to services we are concerned that our health system is pushed beyond breaking point at the moment," said Wilson.

In a statement, Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said the extra funding would help increase the capacity of services.

A spokesperson from Te Whatu Ora said the $3.9 million was expected to support an additional 200 people per year to access services by the end of 2025/2026.