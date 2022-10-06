Cuddles with Kate: Princess of Wales meets newborns

Source: Associated Press

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to a maternity unit in Guildford this week, where she met new mothers and their babies.

The British royal spoke with staff at the Royal Surrey County Hospital about the holistic support provided to pregnant women and new mothers.

During her visit, she met with several families receiving care at the hospital.

Near the end of her visit, Kate briefly held an new born baby, telling the mother what a "wonderful job" she is doing.

''It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital,'' read a statement on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account.

WorldRoyaltyUK and EuropeHealth

