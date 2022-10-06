At least 30 killed in Thailand pre-school shooting

Source: Associated Press

More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare centre in northeastern Thailand, authorities said.

The Thai national flag files in Bangkok, Thailand. (Source: Associated Press)

Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting occurred early in the afternoon in the centre of the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said the attacker killed 30 people before taking his own life. He had no more details.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.

Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the centre covered in white sheets.

Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police lieutenant colonel from the region but there was no immediate official confirmation.

The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

