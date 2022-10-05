Youth unit still closed two months after protest damaged roof

Source: Radio New Zealand

The youth unit at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison is still not ready to be open, two months after a protest caused significant damage.

One of the youths is seen at the time of the protest.

One of the youths is seen at the time of the protest. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

On 1 August, six teenagers climbed onto the roof of the youth unit and remained there for about 24 hours.

In a statement, Department of Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said the damage meant it was "still not appropriate or safe to accommodate prisoners" until it had been repaired.

"Due to the unique security and operating features of our prison environment, assessments are ongoing. At this stage, the exact cost and timeframe of any repairs is yet to be determined."

At the time of the incident, 27 youth offenders were housed in the youth unit. Most of the youths who were there have been moved to other sites across the country.

Read More

"We are ensuring any men moved, continue to maintain contact with family and friends through phone calls, AVL [audio-visual link] where available, and postal, courier and e-mail communication in line with our legally privileged correspondence/ documents processes," Beales said.

Police charged the six teenagers and one will appear in the Hamilton District Court for sentencing next month.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHawke's BayCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

2

'Thought it was an earthquake' - car smashes into Auckland home

3

Auckland cop posed as window washer to catch traffic offenders

4

Girl at centre of Orewa College assault speaks for first time

5

Young woman missing from Auckland found 'safe'

Latest Stories

US woman gets probation for $432m bank hack

NZ berry producers worried Hep A recall may hurt local market

Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape

Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

Indonesia football group: Some gates locked in deadly crush

Related Stories

Girl at centre of Orewa College assault speaks for first time

Former MP Jami-Lee Ross not guilty in donations case

3 arrested over 'significant' Wellington stolen property ring

Malachi Subecz's family say he'd 'still be alive' if OT acted