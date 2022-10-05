Iranian girls chase man out of school compound shouting 'shameless'

Dramatic video has spread on social media showing Iranian schoolgirls chasing a man out of a school compound while shouting "shameless" at him.

The girls, many of them without their mandatory hijab, or headscarf, are seen screaming at the unidentified man and throwing objects at him as he hurriedly leaves the scene.

The altercation, the cause of which was not clear, took place at the Martyr Sadr Girls' High School in Gohardasht, near Tehran, reportedly on Monday.

The video was not possible to verify completely, nor was it clear who the man was, but Iranian social media called him an education official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event took place amid widespread protests in the country, which emerged in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. Protests have embroiled dozens of cities across Iran and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran's leadership in years.

A series of festering crises have helped fuel public rage, including the country's political repression, ailing economy and global isolation.

The scope of the ongoing unrest, the most sustained in over a decade, remains unclear as witnesses report spontaneous gatherings across the country featuring small acts of defiance — protesters shouting slogans from rooftops, cutting their hair and burning their state-mandated headscarves.

Separately, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country's rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools.

Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic had "weaknesses and shortcomings," but repeated the official line that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a woman in the custody of the country's morality police was nothing short of a plot by Iran's enemies.