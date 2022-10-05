Extended Silver Ferns squad named to take on Australia

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has named a squad of 15 for this month's Constellation Cup against Australia although some players will only play the Tests in New Zealand or Australia.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. (Source: Photosport)

Nine players, including captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, have been named to compete in all four Tests, with two matches opening the series in Auckland and Tauranga with the other two to be played in Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

Midcourters Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Peta Toeava, along with defender Sulu Fitzpatrick will join the side for the Tests in New Zealand on October 12 and 16.

New Silver Fern Elle Temu, who made her debut last month against Jamaica, has been added to the team to travel to Australia as well as midcourt duo Maddy Gordon and Kimiora Poi for the Tests on October 19 and 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two long-time rivals did not meet at August's Commonwealth Games - the last meeting in January during the Netball Quad Series in England, with the Diamonds winning 53-39.

Taurua said she was looking forward to another traditionally fierce series against Australia.

"We understand the importance of giving our elite athletes as many opportunities as possible ahead of next year's Netball World Cup, but we also know we'll need to bring our best against the Diamonds with the goal of defending the Constellation Cup," she said.

"This is the Test we have been focussed on and I'm wanting to see the players consolidate the team strategies we have been working on and make the most of time on court against the Commonwealth Games gold medallists."

There is also change on the management bench with Yvette McCausland-Durie to act as an assistant coach on both legs while Debbie Fuller will be an assistant for the two matches in New Zealand. Jane Woodlands-Thompson will replace Fuller for the Australian leg of the Constellation Cup.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to get a number of eyes on our players and for me to seek input from various sources who can add something different," Taurua said.

The Silver Ferns last played for the Constellation Cup in March 2021 when the hosts won three of four Tests played in Christchurch, ending a nine-year drought in the trans-Tasman rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tauranga match is already sold out.

Silver Ferns - Constellation Cup:

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (captain), Sulu Fitzpatrick (NZ leg), Maddy Gordon (Australian leg), Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Kimiora Poi (Australian leg), Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (NZ leg), Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness. Peta Toeava (NZ leg), Elle Temu (Australian leg), Maia Wilson

rnz.co.nz