Cheap tickets on offer for RWC to encourage sell out crowds

Women's Rugby World Cup tickets are going cheap, and organisers say that is to make sure stadiums are brimming with fans to support the growth of the women's game.

Black Ferns co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon of New Zealand at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

By Lauren Crimp of rnz.co.nz

Competition kicks off at Eden Park on Saturday, and it is on track to sell out with more than 30,000 tickets already purchased to that match.

That would make it the first women's sport event to fill Eden Park, and the biggest audience a women's rugby match has ever seen.

Almost 80,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament so far - about 60 per cent of the total, and more than double that of the last world cup in Dublin.

An adult will pay just $10 to see triple-header pool games and up to $50 for the double-header finals, while a child can attend for a fiver.

In comparison, those with tickets to the men's Rugby World Cup final hosted here in 2011 coughed up between just shy of $400, and north of $1000.

Tournament director Michelle Hooper said people have not had much of a chance to interact with women's rugby in Aotearoa, so modest ticket prices would give them that opportunity.

"The focus has always been about ensuring matches are well attended and we want to make sure there's no barrier to filling our stadiums.

"The beautiful thing about that is that it makes it so accessible for so many people that otherwise wouldn't get the chance."

The news of the tournament's popularity with fans was music to players' ears at the team welcome ceremony earlier this week, Hooper said.

"You can imagine for those players that have lived their life, you know, to come and take part in a Rugby World Cup, it's all they dream about.

"To hear that New Zealanders value them and want to come and see them perform on the world stage, it was quite a euphoric moment to be there when those athletes heard that message."

The host cities Auckland and Whangārei can look forward to a bump in the coffers from the flocking crowds too.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited major events head Chris Simpson said now that Covid-19 restrictions had eased, people were coming out in force to large-scale events.

"We're expecting around 27,000 visitor nights, 5000 internationals and $3.7 million in GDP," he said.

But some gains were priceless, Simpson said.

"The top female athletes in the world competing in Auckland and New Zealand, and what that's going to do to inspire the next generation.

"I think when they see them firsthand, and how inspirational it is watching them compete on a world stage, it is going to inspire a lot of young girls to get into sport and get into rugby."