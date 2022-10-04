Watch: NFL linebacker flattens fan running on to field

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits of the season on a fan who got on to the field.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Boddy Wagner smashes a fan running on the field. (Source: Associated Press)

Wagner flattened a fan who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers today.

With less than a minute left in the first half, the fan got on to the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

As the fan ran toward the Rams' sideline, linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward him before Wagner came off the sideline and laid him out with a big hit.

The fan was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

Earlier in the game, another fan tried to get on to the field with a similar device, but was stopped by security.