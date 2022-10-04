Pregnant Kelly Osbourne says parents have been 'incredible'

Kelly Osbourne says her parents have been "incredible" throughout her pregnancy.

Kelly, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 37-year-old star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and his wife Sharon,69, - is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her parents have been there "every step of the way" while her boyfriend is away on tour.

She said: "I'm really, really excited. And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' and I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

Meanwhile, Ozzy had previously let slip that Kelly is expecting a baby boy and the former Osbournes star went on to explain how her father is "so excited" about the new addition to the family and sings about his imminent grandson every day.

She told ETOnline: "I mean, he's told everyone," Kelly said, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on.

"Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first -- out of me and my brother Jack, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."