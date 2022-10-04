David Fifita named in strong Mate Ma'a Tonga World Cup squad

David Fifita is poised for a Tonga debut while Papua New Guinea will boast a lethal NRL backline after naming its World Cup squad.

David Fifita of the Titans (Source: Getty)

Gold Coast backrower Fifita is in England with the No.2-ranked Tonga and will likely play in a warm-up game against France next week.

He is one of 21 NRL players in a 24-strong squad named on Monday that also features NSW Origin pair Daniel Tupou, Siosifa Talakai, Maroons forward Felise Kaufusi and Penrith duo Isaiya Katoa and hooker Soni Luke.

Jason Taumalolo will miss the opening two matches against Papua New Guinea and Wales, as well as their warm-up game, due to suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kumuls boast strike power in the form of South Sydney try-scoring machine Alex Johnson and Melbourne pair Justin Olam and Xavier Coates.

Super League hooker Edwin Ipape will look to carry his good form into the tournament alongside PNG regulars Rhyse Martin, Lachlan Lam, Nene Macdonald, Watson Boas and Wellington Albert.

PNG SQUAD: Alex Johnston, Xavier Coates, Justin Olam, Nene Macdonald, Jimmy Ngutlik, Kyle Laybutt, Lachlan Lam, Sylvester Namo, Edwin Ipape, Wellington Albert, Nixon Putt, Dan Russell, Rhyse Martin, Zev John, McKenzie Yei, Jacob Alick, Rodrick Tai, Keven Appo, Sherwin Tanabi, Jedidiah Simbiken, Edene Gebbie, Wesser Tenza, Watson Boas

TONGA SQUAD: Talatau Amone, David Fifita, Addin Fonua-Blake, Moeaki Fotuaika, Siliva Havili, William Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Isaiya Katoa, Sione Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Keaon Koloamatangi, Toluta'u Koula, Tui Lolohea, Soni Luke, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Tesi Niu, Haumole Olakau'atu, Will Penisini, Mosese Suli, Siosifa Talakai, Tevita Tatola, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jason Taumalolo, Daniel Tupou.