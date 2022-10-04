Childcare centre closed following review into boy's murder

The Education Ministry has ordered the closure of an early-childhood centre attended by murdered boy Malachi Subecz.

Malachi Subecz (Source: Supplied)

It says Abbey's Place in Tauranga failed to meet conditions imposed following a review of its dealings with Malachi Subecz and his caregiver, Michaela Barriball.

The centre's manager broke its policies by asking Barriball about injuries to the five-year-old.

Barriball then removed the boy from the centre and murdered him in November.

The ministry put the centre on a provisional licence in May with conditions including it formally review the incident.

It said the conditions had not been met and the centre would close on Friday.

