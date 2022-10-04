Childcare centre closed following review into boy's murder

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Education Ministry has ordered the closure of an early-childhood centre attended by murdered boy Malachi Subecz.

Malachi Subecz

Malachi Subecz (Source: Supplied)

It says Abbey's Place in Tauranga failed to meet conditions imposed following a review of its dealings with Malachi Subecz and his caregiver, Michaela Barriball.

The centre's manager broke its policies by asking Barriball about injuries to the five-year-old.

Barriball then removed the boy from the centre and murdered him in November.

The ministry put the centre on a provisional licence in May with conditions including it formally review the incident.

It said the conditions had not been met and the centre would close on Friday.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of PlentyEducation

Popular Stories

1

Childcare centre closed following review into boy's murder

2

Pams frozen berries recalled after 7 hospitalised with Hep A

3

Ardern throws support behind Collins' Auckland mayoralty campaign

4

Likelihood of strong-shaking earthquakes increasing nationwide

5

Prince Andrew's security 'terrified' to question female intruder's ID

Latest Stories

UN chief: World is in 'life-or-death struggle' for survival

Man sought over attempted kidnapping of female jogger

New Zealand's first radio station celebrates 100 years on air

Childcare centre closed following review into boy's murder

Exclusive: Human Rights Commission blasts Corrections over face-to-face visits

Related Stories

Man sought over attempted kidnapping of female jogger

Exclusive: Human Rights Commission blasts Corrections over face-to-face visits

Cyber attack targets North Island GP network

Man filling in potholes in Tauranga roads despite fine risk