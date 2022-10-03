Spectator at NFL game dies after fall from escalator

Source: Associated Press

A spectator at this morning's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Source: Associated Press)

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45pm local time, shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement.

"We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter.

"We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

The man's identity has not been released.

