White Ferns win against West Indies with one ball to spare

Source: Radio New Zealand

The White Ferns secured their first win of the T20 series against the West Indies by six wickets in a match that went down to the penultimate ball.

Suzie Bates top scored for the White Ferns in the win over the West Indies.

Suzie Bates top scored for the White Ferns in the win over the West Indies. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

New Zealand won the toss and sent the West Indies in to bat in Antigua.

The home side reached 107-5 from their 20 overs, with number three batter Kyshona Knight top scoring on 42 from 48 balls.

Hayley Jensen and Eden Carson were the White Ferns' best with the ball. Jensen picked up three wickets from her four overs and Carson took 2-12 from her allocated overs.

The White Ferns struggled to score early in their innings, with captain Sophie Devine the first wicket to fall, caught and bowled for 8 off 20 balls in the 10th over.

Read More

Opening batter Suzie Bates did the bulk of the scoring for the New Zealanders bringing up 54 runs before she was bowled in the 17th over.

Amelia Kerr scored 21 runs but after Kerr and Maddy Green were dismissed by consecutive balls it was down to the middle order to get the visitors to the required total.

Eighteen-year-old Georgia Plimmer and Lauren Down needed to score seven runs off the final over.

The duo calmly ran two singles, then ran two off the next two balls before Down hit the winning run with one ball left in the innings.

The series is level heading into game three of the five match T20 series on Monday morning.

rnz.co.nz

Cricket

Popular Stories

1

'Serious concerns' for Auckland woman missing since Friday

2

Icy blast coming for much of New Zealand this week

3

129 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match

4

The 'land grab' rush for solar farms

5

Flying Finn wins Rally NZ to become youngest ever WRC champion

Latest Stories

Review: Smile is actually terrifying

'Dark chapter' - Aotearoa's stolen ancestral remains returned

Costco evacuated after oven triggers false alarm

Russia withdraws troops from key city after being encircled

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

Related Stories

Former Black Cap Chris Martin to make Black Clash debut

England, India cricketers bicker over 'Mankad' controversy