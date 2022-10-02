Costco evacuated after oven triggers false alarm

Auckland bulk megastore Costco was evacuated this afternoon after smoke alarms went off.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) sent two fire trucks and one aerial appliance to the Gunton Drive address in Westgate at 3.50pm only to find it was a false alarm.

A FENZ spokesperson said the alarm was set off by smoke from a commercial oven.

Videos shared on social media showed long lines of people waiting to get back into the store so they could continue their shopping.

Costco is a recent arrival to Aotearoa’s shores. The American bulk shopping chain has proven to be incredibly popular in its opening week with long lines of people wanting to experience the store for themselves.

This is the new business’ first hiccup since its opening on Wednesday.

Costco runs on a membership system, with costs starting at $55 for a business membership to be able to shop there.

