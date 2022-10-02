Steven Adams signs $45m contract extension with Grizzlies

Source: Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies have given centre Steven Adams a multi-year contract extension after his strong first season with the team.

Steven Adams

Steven Adams (Source: Photosport)

Adams averaged career highs of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists to go with his 6.9 points per game in 76 games after being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11m) New Zealander set a franchise record and led the NBA with 349 offensive rebounds, an average of 4.6 per game.

The Grizzlies tied their franchise record with 56 wins and won the Southwest Division — the first division title in franchise history.

Read more: 'Bloody awesome, bro' - Steven Adams raves about trip home to NZ

It's understood that Adams has re-signed for two years on a $US25.2 million ($NZ45m) extension.

Adams was entering the last year of his contract, along with key Grizzlies players Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke. General manager Zach Kleiman had insisted that money wouldn't prevent the team from keeping its core together.

Adams spent his first seven seasons with Oklahoma City before one in New Orleans.

